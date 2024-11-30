Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Everton could rekindle their interest in signing a Brazilian midfielder when the January transfer window swings open for business.

The likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom and Armando Broja were snapped up by Sean Dyche in the summer window as the Toffees watched their spending.

With a takeover on course to go through, Everton could find themselves with some leeway to make signings in January.

The winter transfer window is due to open in a little more than a month’s time and Dyche would likely welcome quality reinforcements.

Everton were floated as an option for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo in the summer; the Brazilian ended up not moving from Juventus.

He could though move in January and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Everton could rekindle their interest.

Arthur has not played at all for Juventus so far this season.

The 28-year-old has another 18 months left to run on his current deal in Turin and Juventus would like to offload him.

Marseille are keen on the midfielder, who could move on loan.