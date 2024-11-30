Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers feels that thinks that the fact Luke McCowan was so good against Ross County, when handed a rare start, speaks volumes about him.

Rodgers saw his Celtic side thrash Ross County 5-0 at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The Bhoys were 5-0 up by half time after goals from Liam Scales, McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor and Adam Idah.

Three of those goals were assisted by McCowan, who started the game and clocked 70 minutes before being replaced by Reo Hatate.

Rodgers was delighted with the display of the summer signing from Dundee and believes how he handled what was a rare start speaks volumes about his character and qualities as a player.

“He’s really settled in well”, Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

“He’s had to be patient. He gets his reward for how hard he works.

“It tells you everything about him that he comes in and for 70-odd minutes he’s so good, his pressing, energy and quality.”

Celtic are next due to play second placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie and McCowan will be hoping he did enough to earn another start when the Bhoys line up against Jimmy Thelin’s men.