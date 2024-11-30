Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Italian giants Juventus are in the mix for Liverpool linked attacker Ricardo Pepi and are keeping a close eye on his progress at PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool are not expected to do major business in the January transfer window, but have shown they are willing to act if opportunities present themselves.

They landed Cody Gakpo in the 2023 January transfer window, while Luis Diaz was also a January window arrival.

The Anfield outfit are big fans of PSV Eindhoven star Pepi, but they are not the only side keen on the American attacker.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Serie A giants Juventus are keeping a close eye on how Pepi is getting on in the Netherlands.

Pepi has found the back of the net eleven times across all competitions for PSV this season.

He scored in PSV’s last Champions League league stage outing, against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

If Juventus make a firm move for Pepi in the January window then Liverpool will have to consider whether to rival them for the attacker.