George Wood/Getty Images

Manchester United transfer target Victor Osimhen is keen to stay at Turkish giants Galatasaray, in a blow for the Red Devils’ hopes of landing him.

The Nigerian made a late, late move to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in the summer, despite having seemed as if he would head to Saudi Arabia or Chelsea.

Osimhen has quickly made an impact in Turkish football with the Istanbul club, but he could move in January and sharks are circling.

Manchester United, who have faced problems up front this season, are keen on putting Osimhen at the disposal of Ruben Amorim.

It has been suggested that they would be open to including Joshua Zirkzee in the deal to convince Osimhen’s parent club Napoli to sell him.

However, according to Turkish outlet SportCell (via Fotomac) Osimhem does not want to leave Galatasaray.

He has even gone on to ask the Galatasaray management to somehow keep him at the club.

Galatasaray have already started working in the direction of making Osimhen’s move permanent and have plans to make the transfer fee available with the help of their sponsors.