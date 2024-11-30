Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester United are keen on signing a new left-back and have identified a number of potential targets, but are yet to make any decision on who to move for.

The Red Devils have ushered in a new era with the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the successor to Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese manager quickly showed that he prefers a three-man backline, with two others being employed as wing-backs.

For the match against Ipswich Town, Amorim used right-back Noussair Mazraoui on the right side of the three-man defence while Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot were used down the wings.

In order to suit that style, Amorim has felt the need to have a new left-back as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled to cope with injuries.

A few left-backs have already been discussed, including the likes of Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras.

However, according to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, no decisions have been taken yet on who they are ultimately going to target.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has also come up for discussion inside the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

Whether a swoop in January might be on the cards remains to be seen.