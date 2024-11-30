Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United are unlikely to make any signings in the approaching January transfer window unless they are able to move players on, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies spent the first part of last summer trying to offload players to meet PSR rules, while they then suffered frustration in the second half of the summer when failing to land Marc Guehi and a winger.

Players were linked with exits from St James’ Park, including Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle are expected to try to improve their squad in the approaching January window, however matters may not be straight forward.

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo is one of the players the Magpies are keen on.

However, they are not expected to sign any players in the winter transfer window unless they move on players first.

Newcastle need to make sure they balance the books and will have to look to offload players to make space for fresh faces.

Now it remains to be seen if director of football Paul Mitchell will be able to move fringe players on in January to facilitate fresh signings at the club.