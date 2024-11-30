Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski is confident that Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson and Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga will be able to solve any dispute between them.

Elanga has not been a regular in Tomasson’s Sweden squad this season as he last featured for the national team in early September.

In October’s international break, Elanga did not play a single minute for Sweden and Tomasson revealed after that the Tricky Trees forward has been snubbing his calls and texts.

In the November international break, Elanga was not called up, but Sweden’s form has remained bright nonetheless.

Spurs star Kulusevski, though, considers the situation to be not a dangerous one and he is confident that Elanga and Tomasson will solve it from their end.

He believes that fans have not seen the last of Elanga in a Sweden shirt.

“I have no problems with anything in life and if it is necessary, I know that it will be solved from both sides”, Kulusevski told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“There is no danger.

“Anthony is a fantastic footballer and I am sure he will help us in the future.”

Elanga came on off the bench for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

The next chance for the winger to return to the Sweden fold will come in March.