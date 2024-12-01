Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur sent their top scouts to watch a target in action last week, with the stadium crammed with talent spotters.

Unai Emery has seen his Aston Villa side hit a wall in recent weeks and they are now without a win in their last eight games across all competitions, with five of those having ended in defeats.

The Spaniard may want reinforcements when the January transfer window swings open in less than a month and scouts are firming up checks on possible targets.

Tottenham could also do business in January as Ange Postecoglou looks for a trophy and a top four finish.

Both clubs sent their top scouts to watch Reims midfielder Valentin Atangana in action last week, according to journalist Alan Nixon, with the 19-year-old turning heads.

He is being chased by Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, who want to tempt him to the Bundesliga.

No fewer than 26 top clubs had scouts at the game in question.

Brentford, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United were amongst those sides to have scouts in attendance.

Reims have Atangana under contract until the summer of 2027 and so far this season he has turned out in 13 Ligue 1 games for the club.