Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side eased to a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek to keep their fine form on track heading into this key clash.

Liverpool lead Manchester City by eight points in the Premier League standings and winning today would build up a gap that would serve them well during the second half of the campaign.

Manchester City have been on a run of poor form, with six games without a win across all competitions, but few underestimate their quality or that Guardiola will turn things around.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while at the back Slot goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, the Liverpool manager goes with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, while the attacking threat comes courtesy of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

If Slot wants to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Quansah, Morton, Nyoni