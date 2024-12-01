Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola says he ‘didn’t expect’ to hear the Anfield crowd chanting he is getting sacked in the morning, after Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

The pressure cranked up on Guardiola on Merseyside as his side’s poor run of form continued, with it now seven games since they last won a match.

Liverpool were much the better side at Anfield and could have won by an even more comfortable scoreline as they extended their advantage over Manchester City to eleven points in the league table.

After the final whistle, Liverpool fans chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ to Guardiola, who responded by showing six fingers, to signify how many Premier League title he has won.

The Spaniard insists that he did not expect to hear such a chant from the Anfield crowd, indicating it is the mentality of a smaller club and not what he thought he would encounter at Liverpool.

Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 live: “They want to sack me. I wish they were more kind.

“Why didn’t they do it at 0-1? Why didn’t they do it last season when we won the Premier League? Why do they want to sack me now?

“I didn’t expect that from Anfield, for other clubs like Brighton I can understand it.

“But for Anfield I didn’t expect this, maybe it is the respect we have. They know we have won six Premier Leagues.”

Manchester City will next host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday night as they look to return to winning ways.