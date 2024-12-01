Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton ‘are in the chase’ for a promising teenage centre-back who has a host of Premier League clubs on his tail.

Sean Dyche had to watch his spending in the summer transfer window amid Everton’s financial issues and PSR rules.

The picture may be somewhat more positive when the January window opens for business in less than a month’s time due to an impending takeover from The Friedkin Group.

And, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Everton are ‘in the chase’ for Real Valladolid starlet Juma Bah.

The teenage centre-back is on loan at the Spanish side from Sierra Leone outfit AIK Freetong and has already played in La Liga, making a big impression.

Premier League sides are aware of his talent, with Manchester City, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace all hunting him.

Everton are also in the race to try to secure Bah, with a nod to a future in which Jarrad Branthwaite could eventually move on.

Bah though could yet remain in Spain.

Catalan giants Barcelona are admirers and could offer Bah a quick route into the side, which may well appeal.