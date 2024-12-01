Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has picked out a top Reds star he feels was ‘average’ against Manchester City on Sunday, but still made a huge impact given his quality.

The Reds took a firm grip on the Premier League title race at Anfield by beating Manchester City 2-0 to go nine points clear.

They are eleven points clear of Manchester City, whose title hopes appear to now be hanging by a thread amid a disastrous run of form.

Cody Gakpo scored Liverpool’s first goal, in the first half, while Mohamed Salah got the second 12 minutes from time from the penalty spot.

Aldridge thinks that by his lofty standards, Salah only had an average game.

It was though an average performance which still had a huge impact on the match.

“Mo had an average game today”, Aldridge said after the final whistle on LFC TV.

“He had an average game for Mo Salah.

“And he comes off and he scored the penalty and he creates one.

“That’s Mo Salah.

“Let’s not talk about [the sitter he missed].

“He makes some really out of character shots at times and you say ‘what’s that all about Mo?’.

“Then all of a sudden he goes bish, bash, bong, and that’s Mo Salah.”

Salah is the second top scorer in the Premier League so far this season, with eleven goals, while Erling Haaland is the top scorer with 12 goals.

However, while Salah has registered seven assists, Haaland has not provided a single assist for his team-mates.