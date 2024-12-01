Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his starting eleven for this afternoon’s league clash at McDiarmid Park against St Johnstone.

Clement watched his side tear apart Nice in the Europa League in midweek on their way to a 4-1 win, but domestically the Gers have serious work to do.

Sitting in third place, a win at St Johnstone would cut Rangers’ gap to second placed Aberdeen to just six points, even if only temporarily given the Dons face Hearts later today.

The Gers will start as firm favourites to get it against a St Johnstone side who have lost six of their last four home matches.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal this afternoon, while at the back Clement goes with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Midfield sees the Gers boss pick Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, while Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny support Hamza Igamane.

Clement has options on the bench if needed throughout the 90 minutes and they include Danilo and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Hagi, Bajrami, Cerny, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Yilmaz, Dessers, Diomande, Dowell, Balogun, King, McCausland, Danilo