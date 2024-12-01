Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Sean Dyche has picked his Everton team to go up against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dyche has seen his side concede just one goal across their last three Premier League games, but at the other end of the pitch, goalscoring has dried up.

Everton have scored just once in their last four league matches and away from home this season they average fewer than a goal a game.

The Toffees lost 2-0 on their last visit to Old Trafford, but face a Manchester United team undergoing a change under new boss Ruben Amorim and will be keen to take full advantage.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence Dyche selects Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Everton have Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jesper Lindstrom, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Dyche can chop and change with substitutes if needed and his options include Jack Harrison and Seamus Coleman.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Mangala, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, O’Brien, Coleman, Armstrong