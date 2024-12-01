Alex Livesey/Getty Images

John Barnes thinks that Manchester City are ‘in trouble’ after he watched Liverpool ease to a 2-0 victory against them on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola was looking for his Manchester City side to arrest a run of six games across all competitions without a win, but instead the run got worse.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah undid Manchester City and now there are real question marks over whether they can revive themselves for the second half of the season.

Liverpool legend Barnes believes that Manchester City are failing to feed striker Erling Haaland and noted that unlike Salah, the Norwegian is all about goals.

Barnes believes Manchester City are now in real trouble when it comes to trying to overhaul the three sides ahead of them in the Premier League table – Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Reds legend said post match on LFC TV: “Haaland, when he scores all those goals, he influences the game by getting on the end of things to score goals.

“Mo influences the games by his work rate, his creativity, the fact that he is always in and around the ball, whereas Haaland doesn’t.

“To compare them is wrong because they are two different players, two different positions, two different teams.

“And the way that Manchester City play, for me, is not playing to Haaland’s strengths when they are not playing well.

“He made some runs and the balls weren’t coming.

“I think they are in trouble, Man City, not in terms of not finishing in the top four, but in terms of really pushing on to try and catch the top three.”

Manchester City are next due to face Nottingham Forest, a side they beat 2-0 both home and away last season, at the Etihad.