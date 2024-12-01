Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has told rivals Celtic that they have not won the Scottish Premiership title yet, after the Gers closed the gap by beating St Johnstone.

Clement’s side edged out St Johnstone 1-0 at McDiarmid Park on Sunday and are now eleven points off Celtic in the league standings.

With Brendan Rodgers’ side having been in good form this season and Rangers only producing on an inconsistent basis, many have already decided the title is staying at Celtic Park.

For Clement though, nothing has been decided as early as December and he insists he is focused on Rangers winning every game as they go forward.

The boss told BBC Scotland when asked about the gap to Celtic: “I’m not counting.

“Nothing is ever decided in December, but we want more points, we want to win every game.

“I want players who are focused on winning that next game, nothing more.”

Rangers will next welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox on Wednesday night, while elsewhere the top two meet, with Aberdeen playing host to Celtic at Pittodrie.