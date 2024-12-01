Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton manager Sean Dyche has insisted that issues with scoring goals are not something that are new to the Toffees and they have been going on for the last five years.

Dyche saw his side demolished 4-0 at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and they again drew a blank in front of goal.

He did mix things up in his starting line-up by going with Beto up top instead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but it made no difference.

It is now four successive Premier League games without scoring a goal for Everton, but Dyche insists the problem he is grappling with is not a new one.

He also stressed that the number of mistakes his side made at Old Trafford was unlike them.

Dyche told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “Goalscoring has been a problem for four or five years.

“It has been a big task for this club for a long time.

“It is an ongoing challenge.

“It is very unlike us to make that many mistakes.

“We’ve gone back to mistakes today and we need to push it aside quickly.”

Everton registered two shots on target at Old Trafford, while Manchester United had five shots on target, with four of those efforts resulting in goals.