Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting against London rivals Fulham at home.

Ange Postecoglou watched his side play out a 2-2 draw with Roma in north London on Thursday night, as Spurs continued their Europa League push.

Tottenham returned to winning ways in the Premier League last weekend with a stunning 4-0 win away at Manchester City and Postecoglou would love the same level of performance today.

Fulham were beaten 4-1 by Wolves on their last league outing and inconsistent results see the Cottagers sitting 12th in the Premier League table.

Tottenham have Fraser Forster in goal today, with a back four of Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr start, while James Maddison, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son pose the attacking threat.

Postecoglou can turn to options off the bench if needed at any point and they include Sergio Reguilon and Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham

Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Werner, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Austin, Spence, Gray, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Bergvall, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Lankshear