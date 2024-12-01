Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has told Manchester City they ‘got away’ with only losing 2-0 at Anfield as they should have been on the end of a thumping.

Arne Slot’s side headed into the Premier League clash knowing if they beat reigning champions Manchester City then they would have a monster eleven point lead over them.

Manchester City were on the ropes early on in the game as Liverpool came roaring out of the blocks and the Reds took the lead through Cody Gakpo in just the 12th minute.

Liverpool had a series of chances to extend their advantage, which they did not take, and Manchester City came into the game more in the second half.

A Mohamed Salah penalty 12 minutes from time though killed off the visitors’ hopes of avoiding defeat and Aldridge thinks they should count themselves lucky.

He feels that Manchester City should have been on the end of a thumping at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield.

“That’s a great statement tonight”, Aldridge said after the final whistle on LFC TV.

“That should have been 5-0.

“We let them off the hook.

“That should have been a thumping and that’s Manchester City.

“They got away with that, with the 2-0.”

Liverpool boast a lead of nine points at the top of the Premier League table, with Arsenal sitting in second, level on points with third placed Chelsea.

Manchester City are fifth, eleven points off Liverpool.