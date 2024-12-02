Richard Keys has advised Tottenham Hotspur fans to give Ange Postecoglou time and support as he believes that the 59-year-old is their best chance of producing ‘push and run’ football and maybe getting a trophy to show for it.

Tottenham have played all-out football this season and have the league’s highest goal tally to show for it, with 28 goals scored.

However, Postecoglou’s style of play has not necessarily produced the best possible outcome and Spurs currently find themselves languishing seventh in the table, 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Keys though has come to love Postecoglou’s attacking style of football and believes that having already given so many high-profile managers opportunities, the Tottenham fans need to stick with him until he runs out of steam.

“Yes, Spurs can be frustrating at the same time as being entertaining, but they’re good value”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Tottenham have tried everything during the PL years and nothing has worked so why not give Postecoglou backing until he runs out of steam?

“Would Spurs fans prefer Mourinho? I’m an admirer, but they weren’t. Would they prefer to have Conte back? Nunes? No. Of course not.

“My advice is give Postecoglou time and support.

“He’s the best chance I’ve seen of someone producing ‘push and run’ football at Spurs again – and maybe, just maybe he’ll win a trophy to go with it.”

After beating defending Premier League champions Manchester City 4-0, the London-based side were held to a 1-1 draw by Marco Silva’s Fulham in their last match.