Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan goalkeeper Josh Keeley has revealed that Leyton Orient fans were singing his name at the weekend and stressed that he is enjoying his loan spell.

Spurs sanctioned a season-long loan spell for Keeley to Leyton Orient after tying him down with a new contract in the summer.

At the weekend, the goalkeeper emerged as the saviour for Leyton Orient after scoring an injury-time equaliser against Oldham Athletic in their FA Cup fixture, which they later went on to win in extra time.

Keeley revealed that the Leyton Orient faithful were singing his name after his goal and added that the fans were asking him to go up for every corner after his equaliser.

The Tottenham star added that he loves his new team-mates and is enjoying his loan spell with the League One outfit.

When asked whether he is enjoying his time at his new club, Keeley told Leyton Orient TV: “Yes, I am absolutely loving it.

“I absolutely love all the boys.

“The fans and all singing my name today and in every corner, they asked me to go up after.

“I was laughing, but yes, I am loving it; I can’t complain.”

Keeley will be looking to kick on at Leyton Orient and the club might try to sign the Tottenham star on a permanent basis in the coming months.