Carl Recine/Getty Images

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are not currently in negotiations with Mohamed Salah to sign the Liverpool star on a free transfer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Salah is approaching the end of his contract at Anfield and is yet to be offered a new contract by the Reds.

The player, on his part, has been vocal about the situation and insisted last month that he expected this to be his final year at the Merseyside club.

With Salah approaching the end of his contract he is increasingly being linked with other sides and it has been claimed PSG are in talks with the attacker.

However, PSG have not held talks with Salah’s camp, despite the fact that there is a personal connection with the French club.

Salah has a long-standing relationship with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

It is also believed by some that Salah is using PSG to put pressure on Liverpool to offer him a new contract.

The Egyptian is Liverpool’s leading goalscorer this season so far, having made 24 goal contributions in 20 appearances.