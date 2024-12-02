Richard Keys has admitted he fears a long and hard winter lies ahead for goal shy Everton, with a full-blown crisis a real possibility if Wolves win at Goodison Park this week.

Sean Dyche’s side were mauled 4-0 by Manchester United at the weekend and just as concerning as the leaky backline was their toothless attack.

Dyche went with Beto up top, but it had no effect for a side who have now scored just a single goal across their last five Premier League outings.

Keys is now worried about Everton and admits it is tough to watch them in action.

“Everton are poor. It’s a worry”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“They’ve gone four games without scoring now. They’re a hard watch.”

The veteran presenter now believes that if Wolves can take all three points from their visit to Goodison Park later this week it could well cause a ‘full blown crisis’ at Everton.

“There’s no sign of the proposed take-over and I fear a long, hard winter lies ahead at Goodison.

“They’re only two points outside the drop zone again and if Wolves beat them this week there might just be another full blown crisis at the club.

“In recent seasons they’ve never been far away from the next one.”

In the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend, Dyche’s team could only manage two shots on target, only one of which Andre Onana had to stop.