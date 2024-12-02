Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Middlesbrough attacker Tommy Conway is confident that with the players Boro have in their squad, they can cause an upset by defeating Leeds United and Burnley.

Leeds are contenders for automatic promotion this season; however, their inconsistent away form has been an issue for boss Daniel Farke.

Burnley under Scott Parker began the season in a slow manner, but in recent games they have picked up their form and they have managed to climb up to second place in the Championship table.

Both teams in their upcoming fixtures are set to face one of the in-form sides in the division in the form of Middlesbrough, as Michael Carrick’s side will travel to Burnley on Friday and face Leeds at Elland Road next week.

Middlesbrough defeated Hull City 3-1 at the weekend and a goalscorer in the game, Conway, feels that they have been a top team this season, adding that he is in no doubt that they have the squad to cause upsets to Burnley and Leeds.

When asked whether their performance against Hull City will give them confidence before the games against Burnley and Leeds, Conway told Middlesbrough TV: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“I think after our blip in the week, other than that, we have been top, so we can go to Burnley and Leeds and really cause an upset.

“I have no doubt that with the group in there, we can do that.”

Leeds will face Paul Warne’s Derby County at the weekend before facing Michael Carrick’s side on 10th December