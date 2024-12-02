Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes thinks that St. Andrew’s is a great place to be when it is packed with the Blues faithful.

Blues are eyeing automatic promotion from League One back to the Championship this season and they have yet to lose a single league game at St. Andrew’s this season.

On Wednesday, Birmingham are set to welcome fourth placed Stockport County at home and will be keen on continuing their winning run in front of their fans.

Dykes stated that the atmosphere at St. Andrew’s has been electrifying this season and added that the confidence of the players gets boosted up when they see a stadium packed with the Birmingham faithful.

The Blues star also stated that St. Andrew’s is a great place to play when the stadium is full and hopes that the fans will once again rally behind their team in midweek to help them against Stockport.

When asked about their eagerness to play in front of their home fans in the next game, Dykes told Birmingham City TV: “Obviously, we are at home on Wednesday.

“It has been electric; we have been selling out lots of games and it really boosts the confidence of all the players.

“It is just a great place to be when it is a full stadium.

“Hopefully, everyone comes out in numbers and supports us and we can get the win for them as well.”

Birmingham last faced Stockport County in 2001 when Blues came out victorious with a 3-0 scoreline.