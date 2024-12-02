Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Middlesbrough star Tommy Conway believes that Liverpool winger Ben Doak is a dream player to play with for a striker.

The 19-year-old Liverpool starlet is on loan with Championship outfit Middlesbrough and his red-hot form has turned some heads.

On Saturday, Middlesbrough defeated Hull City 3-1 in the Championship and Doak assisted both Conway’s goals in the game.

Conway revealed that the Scotland international caused carnage on the pitch to create goals for him and added that he has a good relationship with Doak off the pitch also.

The Boro striker pointed out that Doak, with his creativity, is a dream for a striker and revealed that in the dressing room, the Reds star cracked a joke that he will send the invoice for the assists he made to Conway.

When asked about Doak, Conway told his club’s media: “I love him.

“Not only does he cause carnage on the pitch and create for me and the other boys, but off the pitch too, he’s a good mate of mine.

“When we’re away with Scotland, we’re always chilling out together. For him to get two assists for me was massive.

“I was glad I managed to put them away for him as well.

“He just said in the dressing room he’s going to send me the invoice, but I pointed out, ‘I still had to do a little bit for you!’

“But I really enjoy playing with him.

“You always know he’ll create something which, for me as a striker, is a dream.”

Doak has registered five assists in his last five Championship outings for Middlesbrough and he will be keen to keep performing before he returns to Anfield in the summer.