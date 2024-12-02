Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Josh Keeley has revealed that his future is up to his parent club Spurs and Leyton Orient to decide.

The Spurs goalkeeper joined League One outfit Leyton Orient this season on loan after signing a deal with Tottenham in the summer to extend his stay.

On Saturday, Keeley remarkably scored an equaliser in injury time against Oldham Athletic in the Os’ FA Cup fixture to push the game to extra time, which Leyton Orient managed to win through Dan Ageyi’s goal.

Spurs loanee Keeley has established himself as a regular for the League One outfit and Richie Wellens’ side might try to sign him on a permanent basis.

Keeley, however, pointed out that he still has a few years left on his Tottenham contract and thinks that his future is up to Spurs and Leyton Orient to decide.

When asked about his situation with Spurs, Keeley told Leyton Orient TV: “I have just signed a new deal there in the summer and so I have another few years left, but I think the talks are between Orient and Tottenham; it is not really up to me.

“It is up for them to decide.”

Keeley’s contract with Tottenham expires in June 2027 and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will be willing to let the young goalkeeper leave.