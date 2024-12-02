Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

French champions Paris Saint-Germain want to ‘grab’ Dinamo Zagreb talent Martin Baturina, who has been repeatedly linked with Manchester United.

At the age of 21, the Croatian has managed to catch attention from some big clubs with his performances in a Dinamo Zagreb shirt

He has already notched up 140 appearances for the Croatian giants, making 52 goal contributions – nine of which have come this season.

Baturina has also been an influence in the Champions League, having scored one and set up another in the 2-2 draw against Monaco in October.

Scouts from Manchester United have taken note of his potential and are closely watching the situation with regards to the player.

Their job though has been made complicated by the entry of PSG onto the scene.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, PSG have already taken decisive steps in the direction of signing Baturina.

They are at an advanced stage of negotiations and want to ‘grab’ the player when the transfer window opens in less than a month’s time.

They would then allow Baturina to finish the season at his boyhood club on loan.

The deal is expected to cost PSG somewhere around €25m.

It now remains to be seen whether PSG’s move is able to trigger an immediate response from Manchester United.