Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies feels that people do not see how hard Lukas Jutkiewicz works on the training ground when he is not playing regularly.

The 35-year-old centre forward has 339 games under his belt for Birmingham City and this season he has been a bit part player.

On Sunday, Davies gave Jutkiewicz an opportunity in the starting line-up in Birmingham’s FA Cup second round game against Blackpool, where he scored a goal to help Blues secure a 2-1 win.

The boss pointed out that Jutkiewicz works hard on the training ground to stay physically fit even when he is not playing regular games for them.

Davies also stated that it is hard to make ten changes in a team and to still get the team to perform and added that the players like Jutkiewicz deserve the credit for helping him to rotate the squad.

“Ten changes is really difficult to make and still look the same, but we did look the same”, Davies told Birmingham CIty TV.

“But it is only possible because of what people don’t see these players are doing.

“For example, Lukas Jutkiewicz at the training ground, when everyone else is playing games, he is working hard.

“He is running; he is working; therefore, when he comes into the game, he is physically ready.

“It is not easy coming out of the cold and there were a few examples of that, but it is all to do with the work they do at the training ground every day. So, full credit to them.”

Birmingham have progressed to the next round of the FA Cup and now the League One outfit will switch their focus to a league game against Stockport County on Wednesday.