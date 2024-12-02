Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Steve Nicol is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur only know one way to win games and added that they will win no trophies with their way of football.

Tottenham are struggling this season to maintain consistency in their form, as at the weekend they drew 1-1 against Fulham.

Spurs failed to capitalise on Brennan Johnson’s opener in the 54th minute as Tom Cairney equalised for the visitors; he was later sent off, meaning Spurs faced ten men for the last seven minutes.

Nicol pointed out that Liverpool have shown this season that there are different ways to find wins, but says that Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham only know one way.

The ex-defender also stated that the Spurs boss needs every player in his team to play at 100 per cent and work their socks off, which Nicol believes is a way of football that will not bring any trophies to Tottenham.

“They [Liverpool] have shown there are different ways that they can skin a cat; unfortunately for Tottenham, they only have that one way”, Nicol said on ESPN.

“We have tried to give Postecoglou a lot of time to get past that initial ten games when they were sitting top of the league because of the way they played, but they have not changed the way they play.

“Unfortunately, unless every one of them is busting their gut, the veins are coming out of their neck when the game starts and they are getting after everybody and running 100 miles per hour, unless they do that, they are not beating anybody.

“That can’t be right.

“You can’t win anything by hoping that you turn up and everybody is 100 per cent at it.”

Tottenham have not won back-to-back league games since September and Postecoglou now faces a tough task to find the consistency to get them to finish in the top four.