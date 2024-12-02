Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that Portsmouth are over-reliant on Colby Bishop to make them competitive and they more than anyone in the league need to bring in players in the forward department.

Portsmouth have had a disastrous start to life back in the Championship this season and have picked up only 13 points from 16 games this season.

Pompey have struggled to find goals with their star man Bishop being out of action for the early part of the season.

Parkin pointed out that the problem with Portsmouth is that they are over-reliant on Bishop to make them competitive, despite the player being out for a long period of time.

He thinks that Portsmouth will need help in the forward department and added that more than any club in the Championship they will need to bring in players in the January window to keep them up in the division.

“I think the problem right now is that, it is great that those two guys [Matt Richie and Josh Murphy] are getting goals, I think there is that feeling that Bishop will keep us competitive; Bishop will get us some goals”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In podcast.

“He has been out for the whole season and it was probably a desperately worrying time for him, his family, and everyone at the club, so just to see him back playing professional football is incredible after the period of time that he has been missing.

“So they are going to need help; basically, what I am saying is, in January.

“Probably more than anyone and they need to be in a competitive position and then obviously add to the squad so they can try and stay in the division.”

Bishop has yet to play a full game for Portsmouth this season and has made only two appearances so far for them.