Fixture: Leicester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting eleven to go up against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The Hammers recently recorded a good 2-0 win at Newcastle United to ease pressure on Lopetegui, but at the weekend they were thrashed 5-2 at home by Arsenal.

Again there are question marks over the West Ham boss and he could do with a result tonight against a struggling Leicester side, who now have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leicester have lost their last two games at the King Power, going down to Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, but they did edge Bournemouth 1-0 at the ground in early October.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back Lopetegui goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Vladimir Coufal.

Midfield sees the Hammers go with Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Carlos Soler, while Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen support Danny Ings.

If the West Ham boss needs to influence the game from the bench then he could turn to his substitutes, where options available are Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham United Team vs Leicester City

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Kudus, Bowen, Ings

Substitutes: Foderingham, Summerville, Antonio, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Emerson, Casey