David Ramos/Getty Images

Feyenoord star David Hancko has explained why he did not make a move to Liverpool, which would have reunited him with his former manager Arne Slot, insisting that both age and price worked against the switch.

Liverpool were linked with wanting Hancko in the summer in a transfer which would have seen the defender once again playing for Slot.

Slot even went on to establish contact with the player, who he coached during his spell as boss at De Kuip.

However, the price tag Feyenoord had put on his head combined with the age bracket the Merseyside club had been looking for, eventually proved to be an obstacle, preventing the Reds from pursuing a move, according to Hancko.

“Liverpool has a certain transfer philosophy”, Hancko told the SFZ Podcast (via Dutch magazine Voetbal International).

“Age was one problem, the other was the price.

“Both factors did not speak in my favour.”

Hancko also drew interest from Atletico Madrid but even the Spanish side pulled out of the race after spending heavily on signing Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

The highly rated defender remains in the Netherlands with Feyenoord and could be a tempting target for clubs in the approaching January transfer window.