Richard Keys believes that teams have worked Aston Villa out and is of the view that Unai Emery’s men are just too slow.

The Villans have been in dismal form of late this season and have not won a single match since a 2-0 win against Bologna in the Champions League back in October.

They were on the receiving end of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League, thus dropping down to 12th spot in the table.

After the match, Emery insisted that this year Aston Villa have not been a surprise anymore like they were last term.

Supporting Emery’s statement, Keys insisted that the Villans have played without purpose this year and are not going to do their cause any good by passing the ball in their own half without creating opportunities to score goals, dubbing them too slow.

“Emery says teams have worked Villa out. I agree. They’re too slow”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“They’re another team determined to try and pass the opposition to death.

“It’s hard to work out why when you think back to the way they swept Arsenal and City away in consecutive home games last season.

“If Emery wants a side that play possession football he’s got to impress on his players that it’s got to be with a purpose.

“Pissing about with the ball in their own half isn’t going to win games.”

Qualifying for the Champions League was a big feather in Emery’s cap, but Aston Villa currently look likely to be one-season wonders in the top four on current form.