Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton boss Sean Dyche has reiterated his faith in misfiring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and has revealed that he has reminded the 27-year-old about how good he can be.

Everton’s struggles in front of goal has been a feature of their lacklustre form this season, with Dyche’s attackers not contributing enough.

Of the ten goals the Toffees have scored so far this season, the two strikers, Calvert-Lewin and Beto, have scored six, with the former having contributed with just two.

Dyche introduced Calvert-Lewin from the bench for the final 23 minutes in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, though the England international was unable to grab the opportunity.

The Everton boss though defended his decision to replace Calvert-Lewin with Beto in the starting eleven, insisting that he still believes the player.

“I think he is a very good player as everyone knows”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“I have stood by him a lot when people have questioned whether he should be playing or not.

“But I do believe in him. I felt it was right for him to come out the other day.

“We will reconsider it of course going into the next game.

“But I think he came on, he looked active.

“I think he has more to offer, I don’t think he is playing within himself not deliberately.

“I reminded him of the good player he is and what he can be and the threat that he can be.”

Reflecting on Calvert-Lewin’s impressive showing against Liverpool last season, the manager added: “I agree that against Liverpool last season he was excellent.

“I thought he reminded everyone of the player that he is.

“It has shown itself at various times in finding that consistency in what he does is important. But he knows that.”

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at Everton in the summer and there has been little sign he is prepared to sign a fresh deal.