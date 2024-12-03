Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has praised Leeds United loanee Sonny Perkins for his performance coming off the bench against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old centre forward is highly rated at Leeds and joined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan in the summer to boost his development with League One football.

At the weekend, Perkins came on as a substitute in the second half when Leyton Orient were trailing 1-0 and later he helped his team to win the game in extra time by assisting Dan Agyei’s 120th-minute winner.

Wellens pointed out that the Leeds forward was brilliant in the first five minutes when he came on and reminded the fans that Perkins went wide to help to create the winning goal for Agyei.

The Leyton Orient boss stated that supporters were backing Perkins from the very first minute of his introduction into the game and admitted that the Leeds loanee provided his team with pace and thrust with his arrival.

“For me, the turning point was when Sonny Perkins came on”, Wellens told Leyton Orient TV.

“The same group of supporters behind me was like, ‘Come on, Sonny, come on, come on.’

“Sonny came on, and I thought Sonny was brilliant in the first five minutes when he came on.

“He gave us impetus; he gave us a bit of pace out wide.

“He went on the outside and got an assist for Dan Agyei.”

Pekins has yet to cement his place in Wellens starting line-up and the Whites youngster will be hoping to get on the scoresheet more often in the upcoming games.