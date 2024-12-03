Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United ‘have gathered information’ on Feyenoord’s teenage talent Antoni Milambo and have already put him on their transfer shortlist for the summer.

The young attacking midfielder has made his mark in Europe with Feyenoord this season and has three goals to his name in four appearances in the Champions League.

He has also been a regular for the Dutch giants domestically, missing just three games with injury.

Manchester United’s scouts have taken note of his potential and may want to take him to England next summer.

In fact, the 19-year-old has been on their shortlist for quite some time and the club decision-makers have discussed him internally multiple times, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Milambo is a player who fits the profile Manchester United are looking for to suit Ruben Amorim’s playing style.

They have gone on to put him on their transfer shortlist for the summer of 2025 and could make an early move when the window opens then.

It remains to be seen how much Feyenoord ask for a player who they have tied down with a contract until the summer of 2027.