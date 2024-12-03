Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton out-on-loan goalkeeper Billy Crellin has revealed that he watches penalty takers’ run-ups very closely to decide where the player will shoot.

The 24-year-old Everton goalkeeper joined League Two side Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan in the summer and has been a regular starter for John Doolan’s team.

At the weekend in the FA Cup second round draw against Swindon Town, Crellin made three penalty saves, the first one in the second half to keep his team in the fight and the last two came in the shootout to help Accrington proceed to the next round.

The shot-stopper turned some heads with his performance at the weekend and revealed his secret behind penalty saves is that he watches the players’ run-ups closely to decide which side to dive.

Crellin insisted that the majority of the goalkeepers in the world will back his theory and also admitted that he does research about his opponents going into the game.

When asked what he focuses on during a penalty, Crellin told Accrington Stanley TV: “On the run-up, but that is something most ‘keepers will know what I mean.

“You can just tell if sometimes from people’s run-ups, sometimes you can’t, but most of the time you can and you have researched before the game as well.”

The Everton star has featured 14 times for Accrington Stanley this season and has been a standout performer for the League Two outfit so far this season.

Accrington Stanley will play Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.