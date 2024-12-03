Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Malcolm Offord is unlikely to replace John Bennett as the new chairman of Rangers after his move to Glasgow stalled, according to the Rangers Review.

The Scottish giants have been without a head of the boardroom after their former chairman Bennett stepped down in September citing health reasons.

John Gilligan has been shouldering the responsibility since then on a temporary basis while the search for a new man has gone on.

Offord had been tipped to take over but that does not appear to be the case now.

It now remains to be seen who Rangers target after failing with their efforts to rope in Offord.

There has been a significant number of changes in the Rangers boardroom of late with former Patrick Stewart having been appointed the CEO late in November.

The structure of the board and the executive team is expected to be a big source of interest when the club supporters and shareholders meet for the Gers’ Annual General Meeting later this week.

Rangers have struggled to keep pace with their bitter rivals Celtic on the pitch this season, increasing pressure not just on their manager Philippe Clement, but also on the board.