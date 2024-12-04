Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Everton have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Wolves in the Premier League this evening.

The Toffees have been experiencing real issues when it comes to scoring goals and have not hit the back of the net in any of their last four games.

Hopes are high they will be able to score tonight as visitors Wolves have conceded 32 goals in their 13 Premier League games so far.

The stakes are high though as if Wolves were to beat Everton then they would move on to 12 points, one point ahead of Everton, and drop the Toffees into the relegation zone.

In goal Everton have Jordan Pickford, while their back four tonight are Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton go with Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye, while Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Sean Dyche wants to make changes he has option on the bench and they include Armando Broja and Seamus Coleman.

Everton Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Broja, Coleman, Lindstrom, Armstrong