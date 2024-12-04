Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has picked his Celtic side to face second placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Aberdeen’s league form has begun to lose its shine in recent weeks, with two draws and one defeat in their last three Scottish Premiership encounters.

Jimmy Thelin will hope his side can rouse themselves for the visit of Celtic and they did hold the Bhoys to a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park in the league in October.

Celtic drubbed Ross County 5-0 at the weekend and are yet to be beaten in the league this season, scoring a whopping 40 goals and conceding just four.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic tonight at Pittodrie, while at the back Rodgers selects Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Alex Valle.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo, while further forward Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

If Rodgers needs to tinker from the bench then he does have options and they include Arne Engels and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Valle, McGregor, Hatate, Bernardo, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Taylor, Scales, Idah, Yang, McCowan, Engels, Forrest, Ralston