Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have officially confirmed their team to welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox tonight in the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Clement’s side edged out St Johnstone 1-0 in their last game at the weekend and another three points tonight will be crucial for the visitors to close the gap to the top two, with Aberdeen and Celtic playing each other.

Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Kilmarnock when the two sides met in October, but at Ibrox the Gers have been dominant, winning the last seven meetings at the ground.

Kilmarnock also arrive on a dreadful run of form which has seen them lose four of their last six league games, winning just one, and that too against a struggling Hearts.

Tonight Rangers have Jack Butland in goal, while at the back Clement picks a four of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte.

In midfield, the Gers go with Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Ianis Hagi and Vaclav Cerny will look to create for Hamza Igamane and Danilo.

If Clement needs to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami.

Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane, Danilo

Substitutes: Kelly, Yilmaz, Propper, Barron, Dessers, Bajrami, Dowell, King, McCausland