Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has refused to be drawn on Liverpool manager Arne Slot visiting the referee at half-time at St James’ Park.

Liverpool saw their dominant hold over the Premier League dented on Wednesday night when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle.

The Reds twice trailed in the game, but fought back to lead 3-2 with less than ten minutes left to look set for all three points.

Newcastle managed to level at the death through Fabian Schar, meaning Liverpool, whose goals came via Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah (two), had to settle for a point.

The game had a number of moments which refereeing decisions could have gone another way and in an unusual move, Slot visited the referee at half-time.

Howe though is not willing to be drawn on Slot visiting the referee at the half-time break and feels to do so would be to open a can of worms.

“I don’t think I’ll go there.

“Because I think that’s a can of worms that I shouldn’t open”, Howe said on Prime Video when asked.

“No, I tend to focus on my team.

“I don’t know what happened at half-time, I’ve got no idea.”

The draw is only Liverpool’s second of the Premier League season so far, with the Reds staying top, while Newcastle United have moved on to 20 points from their 14 games thanks to the draw.