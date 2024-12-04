James Fearn/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin feels Derby County will not get a positive result at Leeds United’s home ground, Elland Road, this weekend.

Paul Warne’s side have experienced mixed results since they secured promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Rams have accumulated only two points in their last four league games and up next they are set to face Leeds, who are genuine contenders for automatic promotion.

The Whites are one of the favourites to secure promotion at the end of the current campaign and Parkin has backed Leeds to get a comfortable win against Warne’s side.

The ex-EFL attacker has insisted that he cannot see Derby getting anything out of Elland Road given the contrast in their form in home and away games.

“I saw Derby cause a lot of problems to Swansea despite getting beat last midweek”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show.

“I will just contradict what I just said and go 2-0 to Leeds.

“I cannot see Derby, with their contrast in home and away form, getting anything at Elland Road.”

Daniel Farke’s men will be hungry for a win this Saturday at home against the Rams as they seek to bounce back from a shock loss at Blackburn Rovers.