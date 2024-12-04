Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted that teenage talent Mikey Moore is a big part of the club and he will protect him and will be guided by how he feels and how he recovers before playing him again.

Moore last played for Tottenham in the EFL Cup win over Manchester City back in October but was hit by a virus and has been out since.

Questions have been asked about his possible date of return to action, but Postecoglou has insisted that he will keep his cards close to his chest with regards to the availability of the player.

The Spurs boss is unhappy with constant questions about Moore and pointed to the fact he is just 17 years old.

“Look, I come out here and I want to be as transparent as I can, but this is a 17-year-old boy”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I don’t like talking about what they have and what they don’t have. It’s nothing serious, but you know, he’s 17.

“We’re going to take our time, and I don’t like this kind of constant, not from you by the way, but I’ve just heard other bits and pieces of people speculating,

“Come on. I mean, like, if it’s your 17-year-old son, you don’t want everyone to know what he has or hasn’t got.

“It’s nothing serious. It’s nothing long-term.

“It’s just that he’s a young lad and he’s only 17, and he’s a big part of this football club, and we will protect him, and we’ll be guided by how he feels, how he recovers from, you know, an illness.

“Like I said, young people will recover at different rates.

“He’ll be back. He’s still here. he’s He’s part of what we’re doing, and he’ll be back in the next few weeks, but again he’s missed a lot of football.

“So whether we bring him back the first team or he needs to play [for the U21s], we’ve got to bear in mind that he’s 17.”

Moore has featured in eight games overall for Tottenham this season – three of which came in the Europa League, while keeping in mind Postecoglou’s strategy of giving young players chances in Europe.