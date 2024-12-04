Pete Norton/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has indicated he wants West Ham United in the next round of the FA Cup if the Os can put Derby County out.

Wellens’ men beat Oldham Athletic to secure their spot in the third round of the FA Cup and the reward is a home tie against Championship outfit Derby.

Leyton Orient played Derby in League One last season and there has been an element of disappointment at missing out on playing a bigger club.

Tamworth will play Tottenham Hotspur, while Accrington Stanley travel to Liverpool, but Wellens does not think the Derby game is a bad one for his side.

He has even allowed himself to look towards a possible fourth round game, where he is keen on facing a West Ham side who are struggling at present.

“Crazy isn’t it? Because everybody’s ‘oh that is not a great draw is it’”, Wellens told Leyton Orient’s media about the Derby County FA Cup draw.

“If you look six years ago, we were in the National League and I think they were in and around the Premier League, maybe a few years ago.

“[Derby are a] huge football club, traditionally one of the biggest football clubs of this country, obviously a Championship club now, but because we played them last year, it is kind of like not a good tie.

“It would be a full whatever we give Derby, they are a huge club, they will sell out.

“I think it is not a bad one, we could have had Plymouth [Argyle] away, Exeter [City] away, so there is a lot worse out there.

“But I understand why it is not as attractive as what Accrington got or Tamworth got.

“Let us get to the fourth round and see if West Ham are still in.”

West Ham are due to travel to Villa Park to play Aston Villa in the third round and the jury is out on whether they will still be in the competition after that trip.