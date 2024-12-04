Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his team to lock horns with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds beat Manchester City at the weekend to open up a nine-point lead at the top of the league standings, however they face a number of stiff tests, including tonight in the north east.

Newcastle have won two of their last three home games, with those victories coming against Chelsea and Arsenal, in a sign of how tough the Magpies can be to play.

Slot continues to be without Alisson, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool at Newcastle tonight, while the Reds’ back four are Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool play Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

Slot has options on the bench if needed and they include Luis Diaz and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Substitutes: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Nyoni