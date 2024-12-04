George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United have not made any contact over signing a Premier League star they are keen on, while they are focusing on young players from abroad, according to inews.

The Magpies had a frustrating summer transfer window where they had to focus on offloading players to meet PSR rules and then could not close out a very public pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The pressure is on sporting director Paul Mitchell to make an impact in January, which will be his first full transfer window in the role.

Players are now increasingly being linked with a possible move to Newcastle ahead of the opening of the window.

Bournemouth star Antoine Semeneyo is a player they admire, but the Magpies have not made any move for the Cherries forward, who would cost over £60m.

They are focusing on signing players under the age 21 from abroad with high potential for the future.

Recently they secured a deal for Dinamo Tbilisi’s 17-year-old Georgian attacker Vakhtang Salia who will join next summer.

The Magpies are still expected to move players on in the January transfer window as they will not be able to facilitate new signings without cutting down the size of the squad first.