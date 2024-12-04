Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement thinks his side showed everybody who said they had issues against low blocks that they are capable of overcoming them, after drubbing Kilmarnock 6-0.

Kilmarnock arrived at Ibrox looking to put a spanner in the works of Rangers’ bid to close the gap to second place in the Scottish Premiership.

James Tavernier though gave Rangers the lead in the 37th minute, while in the second half goals from Danilo, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny and Cyriel Dessers (two) made it a night to forget for Killie.

Ianis Hagi, now restored to the team, provided assists for two of the goals and Clement believes the display was an answer to Rangers’ low block critics.

The Belgian stressed that working on moves and runs to open up defences is something that takes time and stressed his side showed everybody that they can deal with low blocks against them.

Clement told BBC Scotland: “So it’s a massive one to show everybody who was maybe talking from outside that we had difficulty against low blocks, that it’s about getting coordinated runs together and to get the right movement together and that takes time.

“That takes work together with videos, with training and with games.

“So in that way, we did better stuff the last couple of weeks but we didn’t finish it off.

“That’s why it’s maybe important for the outside world to see these six goals but also for the confidence of the players because they feel good in this way of football.“

Rangers are now closing in on a stuttering Aberdeen side in second, with the Dons having been beaten 1-0 at Pittodrie by Celtic on Wednesday night.