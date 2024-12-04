Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has compared Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, admitting the big money buy from Benfica is ‘too slow’ in his anticipation.

Arne Slot handed Nunez a start up top for Liverpool away at Newcastle United on Wednesday night, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo also getting the nod to play.

Liverpool ended up letting slip a 3-2 lead right at the death to draw 3-3 in the Premier League game, with the Reds’ goals coming from Curtis Jones and Salah (two).

Nunez had opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet, but could not take them and ended up drawing a blank.

Fowler compared Nunez and Salah post match on Prime Video, explaining that while Salah gets himself where the ball should be going, Nunez is a little too slow.

He also feels the Uruguayan waits for things to happen, while Salah makes them happen.

“I think a few times Darwin Nunez gets into an area where his anticipation is a little bit too slow“, Fowler said.

“With Mo, you sort of expect him to be where the ball should be.

“The number 9, Darwin Nunez, he probably waits for something to happen, as opposed to Mo Salah, who makes things happen.“

Salah tops the Premier League goalscoring charts with 13 goals to his name so far, while Nunez has hit the back of the net just twice in the league this term.